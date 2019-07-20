In Jamie Kathol's mind, he'll only have one challenger on July 28 at Holmes Lake.
He says it's gravity.
You see, Kathol will be competing in his first-ever triathlon in his first-ever Cornhusker State Games as a competitor. The 38-year-old admits he's excited and nervous at the same time.
Yet, nearly seven months into training for one of the most physical events offered during the State Games, Kathol continues to have a good sense of humor about it.
"Ultimately, my goal isn't to compete with anybody except gravity, because I want to finish vertical," he said laughing. "That's my ultimate goal."
Kathol, a software engineer, recalls telling Dave Mlnarik, the State Games executive director and someone Kathol knows through youth sports, that he had signed up for his first State Games event, joining more than 10,000 other registered entries.
Mlnarik was thrilled, before quipping "You know, you could have started with something a little easier," Kathol recalls. "We got mini-golf this year."
But triathlon it is.
Kathol, who played high school football for a couple of years at Hartington Cedar Catholic, has never done anything as physically grueling as a triathlon. His inspiration to compete in one was sparked two years ago at these very State Games.
Kathol and his oldest son volunteered during the triathlon. Their task was to handle traffic control on 56th Street during the bicycle portion of the event.
"I was sitting there watching (and) I couldn't help to think, 'Why in the world can't I do that?" he said. "I mention to my wife (Tonia) that I could probably pull off a triathlon, and then she started to encourage me to do so."
Kathol registered for the event in January and began training.
The bike preparation was the easy part. For years, Kathol has biked to and from work everyday, a nearly 15-mile round trip.
The swimming preparation came naturally, too. Kathol says he grew up in the water. Kathol and his family got a family membership to the Union College pool where he'd go to swim 500 to 1,000 meters twice a week.
Now, the running part. …
"I hate running," Kathol said. "I got in the swimming pool and I got comfortable with the distance very quickly. (Biking), that part didn't worry me at all. But the running … I have hated running since the day I knew what running was. That's been by far the most difficult (challenge)."
Since January, Kathol has tried to swim twice a week and run twice a week in preparation for the 20-kilometer bike trek, 500-meter swim and 3K run.
So what has Kathol learned about himself while preparing for the most physically straining activity to date?
"I have solidified my hatred for running," he joked before taking a serious tone. "I learn that I do so much better when my wife encourages me. Having encouragement from somebody that you love pushes you so far beyond the things you think can do. As soon as you've got that somebody pushing you, telling you that they know you can do it, it's amazing what you can accomplish."