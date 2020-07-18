Practicing social distancing, shoreline fishing a catch at the Cornhusker State Games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is an old fishing adage that says: "If you can read my shirt while fishing, you're fishing too close to me."

That saying held true Saturday at the Cornhusker State Games in the shoreline fishing event at Holmes Lake. Anglers kept their distance from each other, respecting social and State Games guidelines in dealing with the coronavirus.

“I know the administration of Cornhusker State Games consulted with other states like Iowa and whatever, getting advice,” shoreline fishing director Larry Pape said. “I'm in a professional organization nationally and we worked on different protocols in how to do these operations to deal with the equipment and stuff appropriately. We've worked on systems since March to try to determine how we can do these kinds of functions and these kinds of programs while socially distancing.”

A handful of events for the games have been canceled because it's not practical to have social distancing while playing them, including the casting competition following the shoreline event, but that was not going to stop Pape from creating a family-friendly atmosphere.

Canceled events include badminton, baseball, chess, figure skating, hockey, horseshoe pitching, martial arts, skydiving, youth soccer and fast-pitch softball.