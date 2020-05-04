Cornhusker State Games (virtual) torch run to give every runner a chance to participate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cornhusker State Games are still on. And so is the torch run. The prelude to the summer event, however, will have a new look.

The Nebraska Sports Council announced that the State Games torch run will be conducted virtually from June 1-25 across the state.

The new format calls for runners to register, run a minimum of 1 mile in a safe location in their home county, and then post a selfie or video from their run on the CSG Torch Run Facebook page on the day assigned to their county. It's free and every runner will receive a free shirt and entry into a daily prize drawing.

"Obviously, we made the change to a virtual format for everyone's safety, but the bright side is that without a physical route, every runner in Nebraska has a chance to participate close to home," Nebraska Sports Council executive director Dave Mlnarik said.

Three to six counties will participate each day starting on July 1.

For more information, including scheduled dates for all 93 counties, runners can visit CorhuskerStateGames.com.

The State Games are scheduled for July 17-26 in Lincoln, Omaha and surrounding communities.