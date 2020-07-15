Cornhusker State Games juggle bringing athletes together while keeping safety at the forefront

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cornhusker State Games officially started last week with a small offering of sports.

There was adult softball in Milford and juniors volleyball in Lincoln, and something caught Dave Mlnarik's attention.

"You can see one of the things that's really, really great is that lots of these folks haven't gotten together for a while," the Nebraska Sports Council executive director said. "That's one of the things about the Cornhusker State Games ... it's kind of a reunion thing.

"But ironically, that's the part that we really have to be careful with."

That's why the Nebraska Sports Council and several committees, with guidance from local health departments, have been putting in a lot of extra time in making sure they can accomplish two goals this year.

One, to maintain the spirit of the annual summer event. And two, to run the State Games in a safe manner for competitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The majority of State Games events, including the virtual opening ceremonies, will take place this weekend in Lincoln, Omaha and surrounding communities.