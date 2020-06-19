Cornhusker State Games announces changes to sports lineup, opening ceremonies will go virtual

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska Sports Council announced some changes to the 2020 Cornhusker State Games lineup, including moving the opening ceremonies to a virtual production.

The changes come as organizers try to work around the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are doing our best, with help and guidance from state and local health officials, to have as many events as safely and feasibly possible,” Nebraska Sports Council executive director Dave Mlnarik said in a statement. "This includes some difficult decisions like going virtual with the opening ceremonies, our largest-crowd event in normal years."

Three sports — figure skating, sports skydiving and Taekwondo — will not occur, while two others — ice hockey and wrestling — have been postponed indefinitely. Adventure racing and triathlon will be held virtually.

The other 60 sports remain on schedule.

Athletes who signed up for any canceled sports can donate their entry fee, apply their fee for future State Games or ask for a full refund.