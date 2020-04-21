American Association officially delays start of the 2020 baseball season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The American Association, which includes the Lincoln Saltdogs, officially announced it will be delaying the start of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Opening Day was originally set for May 19, and players were scheduled to report on May 6.

The league did not announce a plan to begin play, noting "the season will not begin without government approval to host events."

"We will be in line with our governor and our mayor on what directives they are asking us to follow," Saltdogs president and general manager Charlie Meyer said in a release. "We will not act irresponsibly in our decision for a 2020 baseball season at Haymarket Park."

Meyer told the Journal Star earlier this month that the American Association GMs were meeting on a regular basis to discuss contingency plans, including a shortened season that would begin later in the summer and end in late September or early October.

The American Association has teams in 10 states and one Canadian province, and each has public restrictions in place that prevent games from being played. Nebraska isn't allowing gatherings for sports through at least May 31.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0