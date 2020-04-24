Nebraska runner goes on 104-mile trek to raise money for Fremont YMCA

How many miles did you run or walk Friday?
Adam Monke likely had you beat.
The 33-year-old Nebraska native ran 104 miles, starting and ending at the Fremont Family YMCA. Monke began his journey at 4 a.m. and trekked through Mead, Waverly, Lincoln, Ceresco and Wahoo before finishing — about 18 hours later — where he started.
The 104-mile adventure was for a great cause. Monke crafted the run as part of the WH(Y) Run, a fundraiser for the Fremont Family YMCA. Monke lives in Fontanelle, which is just outside Fremont.
Monke competes in ultramarathons. He put in a ton of miles in training for a 100-mile race, which was set to take place in late March in Kansas City, Missouri. The event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not wanting to let his training go to waste, Monke found another way to get a long run in and for a good cause.
He was greeted by spectators and signs along his route Friday.
Anyone interested in donating to Monke's cause can do so at fremontfamilyymca.org.
