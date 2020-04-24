Nebraska runner goes on 104-mile trek to raise money for Fremont YMCA

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

How many miles did you run or walk Friday?

Adam Monke likely had you beat.

The 33-year-old Nebraska native ran 104 miles, starting and ending at the Fremont Family YMCA. Monke began his journey at 4 a.m. and trekked through Mead, Waverly, Lincoln, Ceresco and Wahoo before finishing — about 18 hours later — where he started.

The 104-mile adventure was for a great cause. Monke crafted the run as part of the WH(Y) Run, a fundraiser for the Fremont Family YMCA. Monke lives in Fontanelle, which is just outside Fremont.

Monke competes in ultramarathons. He put in a ton of miles in training for a 100-mile race, which was set to take place in late March in Kansas City, Missouri. The event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not wanting to let his training go to waste, Monke found another way to get a long run in and for a good cause.

He was greeted by spectators and signs along his route Friday.

Anyone interested in donating to Monke's cause can do so at fremontfamilyymca.org.