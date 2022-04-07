Registration for Good Life Halfsy now open; 6,000 bibs available

Lincoln Journal Star
Registration is now open for the ninth annual Good Life Halfsy, which is scheduled for Oct. 23 in Lincoln.
The Good Life Halfsy has sold out every year since its inception. With approximately 6,000 race bibs available, the Halfsy is anticipated to be the largest running event in the state this year.
"The Good Life Halfsy has grown to be the marquee running event not just in Nebraska, but in the Midwest," race co-director Jason Bakewell said in a statement. "Runners come each year from nearly all 50 states seeking a PR on our net downhill course."
Participants are encouraged to sign up early to take advantage of incentives offered during the first four days of public registration.
Registration starts at $79 and increases as race day approaches. More information can be found at
goodlifehalfsy.com.
