PWBA Lincoln Open filled with ex-Huskers, but Julia Bonds has built-in advantage

Lincoln, and the state of Nebraska, is Julia Bonds' second home — but when it comes to the PWBA Lincoln Open at Sun Valley Lanes, the former Husker bowler won't have a home-field advantage.
Bond will be one of a 65-player field in the event, which takes place Friday and Saturday. Nearly 11% of the field consists of ex-Huskers. But she has something none of the others do.
"Sometimes I still think I have a little bit of an advantage," Bond said. "It took me five years to get my degree, so my four years of collegiate eligibility were done. My fifth year I decided to work part-time here at Sun Valley. I was able to practice here a little bit during my tenure, and I feel I still have a little bit of an advantage from that point.
"With so much of the field having a similar experience, I try not to think about it so much. Yeah, they have similar experiences, but we still have to throw our shots and I still have to be on top of my own game."
Other former Huskers include Liz Kuhlkin, Lindsay Boomershine, Gazmine Mason, Erin McCarthy, Diandra Asbaty, Elise Bolton, Valerie Bercier, Cassandra Leuthold, Jasmine Snell and Nebraska assistant bowling coach Shannon Pluhowsky.
Pluhowsky is fresh off helping lead Nebraska to its sixth NCAA championship.
"Obviously Lincoln the city has changed a lot since I went to school here," Pluhowsky said. "The bowling center is beautiful. (Sun Valley proprietor John Losito) has done so much work. It's just exciting. The (PWBA) tour is back, and we are all excited about that. I'm just happy to be back bowling."
On the heels of the NCAA championship, Pluhowsky has felt a new rejuvenation in her game.
"Winning is always exciting and fun," Pluhowsky said. "The girls bowled great, and it kind of reenergized me individually. That excitement they have for the game kind of helped me light that fire again.
"I'm really looking forward to this week. I worked really hard on my game this week to be better than I was last week and we will see how it goes."
Bond, who won her first PWBA event in January, has seen every in-and-out of the recent renovations of Sun Valley. In 2020 when the PBA hosted the U.S. Open, Bond was there in the stands.
"To have a prestige event in a place I know so well and love being I drove, the seven hours from Illinois to here to get a chance to talk with the reps and see how it works on the (PBA) side," Bond said.
"I don't think people realize the rich bowling history that Nebraska has. To be honest with you, I didn't know any about it before coming here. After going to school here and hanging around here at Sun Valley and talking to the regulars and realizing how many great people have walked in this bowling alley. It's the same way I feel about the program in general. I feel immense pride."