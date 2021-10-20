PBR's Unleash the Beast bull-riding tour returns to PBA this weekend

For the second time in as many years, many of the world's best bull riders will try to gut out eight-second rides in Lincoln.

The Professional Bull Riders' Unleash the Beast tour will stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

The Cooper Tires Invitational will mark the 16th and final regular-season elite tour prior to the PBR World Finals. The top 35 cowboys in the world rankings will advance to the national finals.

The field is expected to include Jose Vitor Leme, who is ranked No. 1 in the world, and Kaique Pacheco, who is ranked second, and Cooper Davis, who is ranked third.

Davis won last year's PBR event at Pinnacle Bank Arena, winning on a walk-off 90-point ride.

This year's opening round, which will feature 30 bull riders, will begin at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, with the 12-rider championship finals beginning at 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at the Pinnacle Bank Arena box office or online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com.

Tickets also can be purchased by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

