With pro tennis shut down, Lincoln native Sock gets rare opportunity to come back to Nebraska

Sock reached the finals of the Indian Wells Challenger in California in early March, the warmup tournament to the Masters Series event there in which he had a wild-card into the main draw before it was canceled.

Going 10-29 in singles the last two years combined, Sock’s five victories at the Indian Wells Challenger should serve as a springboard once the pro circuit resumes. A week earlier, Sock won his first ATP main tour match in over a year when he beat Radu Albot in the first round at the Delray Beach Open in Florida.

“My confidence is definitely back and I’m very happy to have those results before all of this happened,” said Sock, who has climbed to No. 389 in the rankings. “I think I’ll be very confident in my game and the way I can play.”

At the end of 2017, Sock won the Paris Masters Series title, which vaulted him into the ATP Finals, where he reached the semifinals. Those results left him at No. 8 in the world rankings, but also put a huge target on his back for opponents.

A short offseason between 2017 and ’18 knocked Sock off his regular training regiment, and that in turn affected his on-court results.