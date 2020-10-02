What does it take to transform PBA into a bull-riding setting? 750 tons of dirt and much more

11 a.m. Friday: The "dirt guy" starts calling. He's checking to make sure everything is on schedule.

1 p.m. Friday: Between 40 to 44 truckloads of dirt are placed on the PBA floor. The dirt will sit about 10 inches deep near the bucking chutes — where 90-95% of the action takes place — and about 8 inches toward the back end of the main floor.

The dirt is sourced out through a vendor, and when the show is over Sunday, it's picked up and will be reused elsewhere.

And, yes, the PBR gets very serious about its dirt.

"You have to get the right viscosity for that dirt for the bulls because if the dirt is too hard, the bulls have the advantage over the cowboy," White said. "If it's too soft, the cowboy has the advantage over the bull. So it has to be just right."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tom Lorenz, Pinnacle Bank Arena general manager, said his people will take steps to make sure that PBA isn't turning into a dust storm.

"We pressurize the building so that any dust created is forced down and out toward the bottom as opposed to sucking it up and venting it through the roof," he said. "Rodeo is not very bad. It's not like Monster Jam where the tires throw the dirt a little higher."