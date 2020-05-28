Though no spectators, Fonner Park finds a way to make some meat and potatoes in 2020

Things were running smoothly, but Kotulak said he was fearful during a five- or six-week stretch that he would receive a phone call to shut things down.

"That subsided about three or four weeks ago when I knew that we were satisfying our regional district health directives," he said. "Even so, I realized that something could pop up, we could spike up any moment. That threat is always there."

Though there were no patrons in the stands, Fonner Park picked up a lot of new fans this spring. Because it was only one of about a dozen tracks nationally running races after the shutdowns — and that number dropped to about six — Fonner Park found itself in a bigger spotlight, and staff members were receiving feedback from people throughout the country. Many of them were noting the track's clean look and video signal.

"(Wednesday) alone we got six phone calls from just regular folks, from people in Las Vegas to Pennsylvania to (someone) in the Caribbean, and he was just saying how grateful he was that we gave him two months of product," Kotulak said. "It's meaningful, and my staff and the horsemen did a terrific job in their role."

Fonner Park will return to racing on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in 2021. Kotulak said he looks forward to his full staff getting back to the track and working around fans and the horsemen.