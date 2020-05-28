Though no spectators, Fonner Park finds a way to make some meat and potatoes in 2020

The grandstands were eerily quiet for more than 10 weeks.
And yet, that was the only silent part to Fonner Park's run over a 15-week period this spring.
The horse racing track in Grand Island concluded an unprecedented season Wednesday, a stretch that included 40 days of racing, the majority of those in front of no spectators.
The track began racing Feb. 21 and saw a 10% increase in revenue over the first three weeks of the season — a good sign for Fonner Park, considering it had yet to hold its big grandstand events.
And then. …
"We had the rug pulled right underneath us," said Chris Kotulak, Fonner's chief operating officer.
The COVID-19 pandemic struck. The country shut down, and that included most tracks.
But Fonner Park pushed forward. It began holding races without fans on March 23, and transitioned from a Friday-Sunday schedule to a Monday-Wednesday format to maximize exposure. By going with a later post time (4 p.m.), Fonner Park was able to pull in betting interest from the West Coast, too.
The schedule change was an immediate hit with bettors.
The track soon set an all-time, all-sources mutuel handle with more than $1.3 million being wagered on March 23. Several tracks and wagering services from around the world began to take the Fonner Park signal.
The largest handle of the season came on April 7 when the total Pick 5 pool exceeded $4.1 million, spurring a total handle of $7.2 million for the day.
Fonner Park capitalized on the momentum, extending its season another four weeks with approval from the Nebraska Racing Commission.
The Nebraska State Racing Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously in favor of a 12-day extension that will begin May 4 and run through May 31.
In all, the total handle at Fonner Park through Wednesday surpassed $107 million (to put that in context, in 2019, the 12-month total mutuel handle at Fonner Park was around $12 million), and the average daily mutuel handle for races with no spectators was $3.6 million. To keep its head above water, Fonner needed to generate $2 million to $2.5 million in mutuel handle per day, Kotulak noted.
The $107 million figure is big, but Fonner Park receives only 3% of that, which is then used for purse money. And though the track garnered more attention, Fonner Park took a hit in food and beverage revenue, a big money source.
Despite the twists and turns, and the unknowns tied to the virus, Kotulak said operations ran smoothly. Trainers, jockeys and a limited Fonner Park staff followed health protocols.
"There were no hiccups along the way," Kotulak said. "The horsemen realized that if they didn't do what they're asked of doing and if we don't present what we need to present, we will be shut down and our stable area will become a refugee camp for horses and horsemen, and they took it seriously."
Things were running smoothly, but Kotulak said he was fearful during a five- or six-week stretch that he would receive a phone call to shut things down.
"That subsided about three or four weeks ago when I knew that we were satisfying our regional district health directives," he said. "Even so, I realized that something could pop up, we could spike up any moment. That threat is always there."
Lincoln Race Course received approval to cancel a live racing event in June due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Though there were no patrons in the stands, Fonner Park picked up a lot of new fans this spring. Because it was only one of about a dozen tracks nationally running races after the shutdowns — and that number dropped to about six — Fonner Park found itself in a bigger spotlight, and staff members were receiving feedback from people throughout the country. Many of them were noting the track's clean look and video signal.
"(Wednesday) alone we got six phone calls from just regular folks, from people in Las Vegas to Pennsylvania to (someone) in the Caribbean, and he was just saying how grateful he was that we gave him two months of product," Kotulak said. "It's meaningful, and my staff and the horsemen did a terrific job in their role."
Fonner Park will return to racing on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in 2021. Kotulak said he looks forward to his full staff getting back to the track and working around fans and the horsemen.
By racing on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays this spring, Fonner Park went head-to-head with Will Rogers Downs, a track near Tulsa, Oklahoma. Unlike Fonner Park, which relies on spectator-generated revenue, Will Rogers Downs, which also receives casino subsidies, runs races without patrons, relying on its out-of-state satellite signal to garner bets. It pulls in about $1 million to $1.5 million in daily mutuel handle.
"It was entirely gravy for Will Rogers Downs," Kotulak said. "For Fonner Park, it was the meat and the potatoes, and if we were lucky, we got a little dessert at the end."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
