Thiem defeats Sock in straight sets in French Open second round

Reigning U.S. Open tennis champion Dominic Thiem dominated the first two sets, then survived a major third-set challenge from Jack Sock to defeat the Lincoln native 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (6) in the men’s singles second round of the French Open on Wednesday in Paris.

Sock was down a service break twice in the third set, only to break back and eventually get into a tiebreaker. Sock had three set points ahead 6-3 in the breaker, only to see the third-seeded Thiem win the final five points of the match to close it out.

Thiem, a French Open finalist the past two years, was too consistent on the slow red clay court. Sock committed 54 unforced errors to 24 for Thiem, who also held a 28-24 advantage in winners. The Austrian converted six of eight service break chances.

Sock begins doubles play Thursday when he and Canadian Vasek Pospisil take on Denis Shapovalov of Canada and Rohan Bopanna of India in the first round. Omaha native Jackson Withrow lost his first-round men’s doubles match Tuesday when he and American Frances Tiafoe fell to the French duo of Benoit Paire and Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 7-5.

