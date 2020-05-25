Tennis notebook: Omaha touring pro Withrow ready for whatever the future holds

The ATP Tour is scheduled to resume play July 31, more than five months after closing down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether that actually happens is anyone's guess.
With master's degrees in finance and sports management from Texas A&M, Omaha native Jackson Withrow is well-positioned either way if things don’t work out and he’s unable to continue his professional tennis career as a doubles specialist.
“I’ve already started putting the résumé together and considered the option of going to work,” said Withrow, who was part of a private tennis exhibition/clinic last week at The Resort at Firethorn with fellow touring pro and Lincoln native Jack Sock and Sock’s older brother, Eric.
Withrow has been waiting out the pandemic in Omaha, staying involved in tennis as much as possible as the 26-year-old looks ahead to an uncertain future.
“I’ve been teaching (tennis lessons) a little bit here and there on the side, just to get myself out of the house and be active in some sense,” Withrow said. “Josh Raymond over at Genesis in Omaha has been great, letting me come over and use the facility and get some training in.
“But it’s tough when you don’t really have a goal or know what’s at the end of the tunnel,” Withrow said. “I don’t really think tennis is coming back this year, which is kind of sad.”
Nagging wrist injuries and multiple surgeries seriously hampered his college career at Texas A&M. It appeared his career was over when a 22-month layoff because of the wrist wiped out what would’ve been his final season in 2015. But the NCAA granted him a waiver for a sixth season, one that the three-time state champion from Omaha Burke took full advantage of in 2016 by becoming an All-American doubles player for the third time in his career and reaching the NCAA finals.
“I thought I was done for sure,” Withrow said about missing the 2015 season. “But once everything came back, I felt like it was a good time to pursue it (a pro doubles tennis career) and see what could happen.”
Withrow has made it happen for almost four years now. He’s currently ranked No. 74 in the world in doubles after reaching a career-high No. 66 in January. He has 11 pro doubles titles under his belt — three at the Futures level, seven Challenger crowns and an ATP 250 championship with Sock at the Delray Beach Open in 2018 where they beat the Bryan brothers on their way to the title.
Withrow and Sock also defeated the Bryan brothers in the third round of the U.S. Open last year during their run to the quarterfinals.
“It’s obviously helped having Jack (Sock) there to get me into the higher events that can really change your career,” Withrow said. “Winning that title (at Delray) with Jack was pretty special. Ever since we were in the juniors, it was something we always dreamed about.”
Sock 2020?: In 2016, Babolat came out with red-white-and-blue racquets and created a “Jack Sock for President” campaign in its advertising that year, even coming out with bumper stickers saying “Sock 2016. Let’s rally, America.”
The red-white-and-blue racquets are back again for 2020. Sock was using them last week when he was in Lincoln. But that’s as far as it’s going in this election cycle.
“No, I’m not running. My name won’t be on the ballot,” Sock said, laughing.
McDermott returning to Lincoln: Former Nebraska men’s tennis coach Kerry McDermott has accepted a teaching pro position at Genesis Racquet Club and will begin there June 1.
McDermott coached at Daemen College in Buffalo, New York, the past two seasons after heading the Husker program for 37 years. Genesis Racquet Club director of tennis Joel Reckewey is a former Husker who played for McDermott from 2001-05.
Husker men sign recruits: The pandemic shutdown hasn’t stopped the Nebraska men’s tennis team from adding to its roster next season, signing transfer Brandon Perez and incoming freshman Nic Wiedenhorn in the past month.
Perez, a former No. 1-ranked junior from Venezuela, played two seasons at Virginia Tech where he posted a 12-9 record in singles, mostly at the No. 3 spot. Wiedenhorn, a native of Stuttgart, Germany, is a former 16-and-under German national champion and has been ranked in the top five of his age group nationally since he was 12.
