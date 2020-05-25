Tennis notebook: Omaha touring pro Withrow ready for whatever the future holds

Nagging wrist injuries and multiple surgeries seriously hampered his college career at Texas A&M. It appeared his career was over when a 22-month layoff because of the wrist wiped out what would’ve been his final season in 2015. But the NCAA granted him a waiver for a sixth season, one that the three-time state champion from Omaha Burke took full advantage of in 2016 by becoming an All-American doubles player for the third time in his career and reaching the NCAA finals.

“I thought I was done for sure,” Withrow said about missing the 2015 season. “But once everything came back, I felt like it was a good time to pursue it (a pro doubles tennis career) and see what could happen.”

Withrow has made it happen for almost four years now. He’s currently ranked No. 74 in the world in doubles after reaching a career-high No. 66 in January. He has 11 pro doubles titles under his belt — three at the Futures level, seven Challenger crowns and an ATP 250 championship with Sock at the Delray Beach Open in 2018 where they beat the Bryan brothers on their way to the title.

Withrow and Sock also defeated the Bryan brothers in the third round of the U.S. Open last year during their run to the quarterfinals.