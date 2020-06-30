Storm Chasers' season never gets started as Minor League Baseball makes cancellation official
Storm Chasers' season never gets started as Minor League Baseball makes cancellation official

Minor League Baseball officially canceled the season Tuesday, leaving the Omaha Storm Chasers — and many other teams across the country — without a summer campaign.

In what seemed like an inevitability, Major League Baseball announced it would not provide any players to its affiliated minor league clubs in the wake of coronavirus concerns. 

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization,” Pat O’Conner, president of Minor League Baseball, said in a news release. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 of affordable family entertainment.”

MLB recently announced a 60-game season that is expected to begin in late July after laborious negotiations between players and owners. 

Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro reacted to the news in a video posted to Twitter.

“Today is a sad day at Werner Park,” Cordaro said. "We remain thankful for the continued support we receive in the Omaha metro area, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone back at Werner Park soon.”

