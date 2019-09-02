Lincoln native Jack Sock and partner Jackson Withrow knocked off Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan in third-round U.S. Open doubles play in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday.
Sock and Withrow, the former Omaha Burke standout, swept the seventh-ranked brothers 6-4, 7-5 in a match that lasted just over an hour.
The Nebraska pair dominated from the service line with eight aces compared to the Bryans' one. Sock and Withrow also finished with 39 winners to their opponents' 22.
In break points, Sock and Withrow converted two of six chances, while the Bryan brothers failed to break in three opportunities.
The pair will face the 15th-ranked British doubles team of Neal Skupski and Jamie Murray, brother of Andy Murray, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.