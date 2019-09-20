{{featured_button_text}}
Switzerland Tennis Laver Cup

The world team's Jack Sock celebrates after winning a game against Europe's Fabio Fognini at the Laver Cup tennis event Friday in Geneva.

 MARTIAL TREZZINI, KEYSTONE VIA AP

Lincoln native Jack Sock won his singles match and lost in doubles at the Laver Cup on Friday in Geneva.

Sock, whose rankings fell into the 200s in an injury-plagued season, defeated No. 11 Fabio Fognini 6-1, 7-6 (3), the singles win earning a point for the world team against Europe. Sock had five aces and his winning percentage was 77% on his first serve.

Europe leads 3-1, with one of the points coming from Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev teaming up in doubles to defeat Sock and Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-5.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

On Saturday, Sock and Nick Kyrgios will play Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas in doubles.

The six-man Europe team has a big advantage in ATP rankings, and No. 5 Dominic Thiem started the day by beating the 33rd-ranked Shapovalov 6-4, 5-7, 13-11.

Europe is seeking a third straight win in the Laver Cup. It was launched two years ago in Prague, then moved to Chicago last year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments