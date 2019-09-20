Lincoln native Jack Sock won his singles match and lost in doubles at the Laver Cup on Friday in Geneva.
Sock, whose rankings fell into the 200s in an injury-plagued season, defeated No. 11 Fabio Fognini 6-1, 7-6 (3), the singles win earning a point for the world team against Europe. Sock had five aces and his winning percentage was 77% on his first serve.
Europe leads 3-1, with one of the points coming from Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev teaming up in doubles to defeat Sock and Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-5.
On Saturday, Sock and Nick Kyrgios will play Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas in doubles.
The six-man Europe team has a big advantage in ATP rankings, and No. 5 Dominic Thiem started the day by beating the 33rd-ranked Shapovalov 6-4, 5-7, 13-11.
Europe is seeking a third straight win in the Laver Cup. It was launched two years ago in Prague, then moved to Chicago last year.