Lincoln native Jack Sock and Australia's Nick Kyrgios took down Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas in doubles competition at the Laver Cup on Saturday in Geneva.
Kyrgios and Sock won 6-4, 3-6, 10-6, scoring two key points for the world team, which trails Europe 7-5 ahead of the final four matches Sunday. Nadal, of Spain, knocked off Milos Raonic in singles competition in two sets earlier in the day. He was quickly back on court partnering with Greece's Tsitsipas in the day's doubles rubber.
Sock will team up with the United States' John Isner to take on Roger Federer, of Switzerland, and Nadal on Sunday.
Europe is seeking a third straight win in the Laver Cup. It was launched two years ago in Prague, then moved to Chicago last year.