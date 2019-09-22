Lincoln native Jack Sock and fellow American John Isner took down Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas in Laver Cup doubles play on Sunday in Geneva.
Sock and Isner, representing Team World, beat Switzerland's Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8. The Americans were set to take on Federer and Spain's Rafael Nadal, but Nadal was scratched due to an inflamed hand.
The match was tight throughout, with both teams finishing with five aces each. Isner and Sock won 80 points, just four more than the Europeans, and hit 78% of their first serves.
The win, however, wasn't enough for the Team World as Team Europe retained the Laver Cup trophy.
After Federer secured a must-win victory for Team Europe in singles, Alexander Zverev ensured the Laver Cup was retained in a title-deciding super-tiebreaker against Milos Raonic of Team World.
Zverev fired a cross-court forehand winner to clinch a 6-4, 3-6, 10-4 victory in the decisive singles match and give the Europeans a 13-11 win in points.
After Zverev fell to the ground in triumph, he disappeared from view under a pile of celebrating teammates including Federer, Nadal and their captain Bjorn Borg.
Tennis great Rod Laver, for whom the event co-owned by Federer is named, presented the trophy to the Europeans, watched by the world team captained by John McEnroe.
"I played an unbelievable tiebreaker," Zverev said. "I'm super happy and super thankful to Roger and Rafa and the rest of the team. Without them on the bench today, I couldn't have done it."
Two hours earlier, Federer had delighted a sold-out crowd of 17,000 in his home country by beating Isner 6-4, 7-6 (3) to set up the winner-take-all finale.
The European team also won the first two Laver Cup editions, played in 2017 in Prague and last year in Chicago.
Europe began Sunday leading 7-5 in a scoring system that gave one point for a win on Friday and two on Saturday. Victories in the doubles and each of three singles matches scored three points on Sunday.
Strong play by the Americans on Sunday gave the world team an overall lead for the first time in the three-day competition.
Isner and Sock improved to 3-0 in Laver Cup doubles, and the 30th-ranked Fritz overcame Austria's Thiem.