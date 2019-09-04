Lincoln native Jack Sock and Omaha native Jackson Withrow won their opening set in the U.S. Open men's doubles quarterfinals but lost the next two and were eliminated.
Great Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski won 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) Wednesday in New York.
Sock and Withrow had the advantage in ace serves, 10-5, and they had only three double faults, but it wasn't enough.
Sock now has a 5-4 record in doubles this year, having returned to the court in July after missing about six months with a thumb injury sustained during an Australian Open practice. He was ranked No. 10 in doubles entering the U.S. Open.
Sock lost his U.S. Open singles first-round match to Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay in straight sets Aug. 26.