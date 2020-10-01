Sock advances in straight sets in French Open doubles

Lincoln native Jack Sock and Canadian Vasek Pospisil swept their doubles opener Thursday at the French Open in Paris.
Sock and Pospisil defeated Rohan Bopanna of India and Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-2.
Sock and Pospisil won four of five break points in the match and at one stage won 12 points in a row. The pair, among the last to play their first-round match, play again Friday against Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France.
On Wednesday, Sock was knocked out of singles play by Dominic Thiem.
