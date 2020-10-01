 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sock advances in straight sets in French Open doubles
View Comments

Sock advances in straight sets in French Open doubles

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
France Tennis French Open

Jack Sock of the United States reacts after missing a shot against Austria's Dominic Thiem in the second round match of singles the French Open at  Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

 ALESSANDRA TARANTINO, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lincoln native Jack Sock and Canadian Vasek Pospisil swept their doubles opener Thursday at the French Open in Paris.

Sock and Pospisil defeated Rohan Bopanna of India and Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-2.

Sock and Pospisil won four of five break points in the match and at one stage won 12 points in a row. The pair, among the last to play their first-round match, play again Friday against Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France.

On Wednesday, Sock was knocked out of singles play by Dominic Thiem.

Thiem defeats Sock in straight sets in French Open second round
Sock takes out fellow American Opelka in French Open first round; faces Thiem next
After winning first set, Sock, Withrow fall in second-round doubles match at US Open
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News