Simonsen leads PBA US Open after first round of match play

Anthony Simonsen, the top qualifier after four rounds of bowling, continued his strong play at the PBA U.S. Open in the first round of match play Friday at Sun Valley Lanes.

Simonson, of Little Elm, Texas, went 6-2-0 in match play, while pushing his pinfall total for the event to 9,101. Australian Jason Belmonte is second with a pinfall of 8,975 after going 4-4-0 in match play. Defending champion Francois Lavoie of Canada, who was fifth after qualifying, slipped to ninth with a 8,723 pinfall after going 2-5-1 in match play.

Perry Crowell of Hoquiam, Washington, the only remaining amateur, is 17th after going 4-4-0 with a 8,597 pinfall.

Earlier Friday, Simonson averaged 227.86 over eight games in the fourth qualifying round to lead the top 24 players into match play. He had a high game of 246 in the round.

EJ Tackett of Huntington, Indiana, had a fourth-round pinfall of 1,747 to tie Osku Palermaa of Finland for 24th at 6,759, then defeated Palermaa 225-204 in a rolloff to claim the final match-play slot. Tackett is 18th after the first round of match play, going 4-4-0 with a pinfall total of 8,587.

