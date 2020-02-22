Simonsen leads PBA field heading into US Open stepladder finals

The five-man U.S. Open field at Sun Valley Lanes is set.

Anthony Simonsen, Jason Belmonte, Dick Allen, Chris Via and Perry Crowell all qualified Saturday for Sunday's stepladder finals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Simonsen finished match play with an 18-4-1 record to earn the top seed in front of a large Sun Valley crowd. Ticket sales to watch Saturday's final round of match play at Sun Valley were stopped due to capacity.

Via and Crowell will face off as the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds, respectively, with the winner moving on to face third-seeded Allen in the quarterfinals and a crack at Belmonte in the semifinals.

Second-seeded Belmonte will look to capture his first U.S. Open title with the stepladder finals beginning at noon at Sun Valley Lanes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0