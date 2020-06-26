Registration for the Good Life Halfsy opens at 10 a.m.; race capacity will be cut down

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Registration for the seventh annual Good Life Halfsy will open at 10 a.m. Friday. The half-marathon is scheduled for Nov. 1 in Lincoln.

To accommodate the potential need for additional safety measures and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, initial race capacity has been capped at 3,500 runners. The prior six Good Life Halfsy events sold out and last year's event included 6,500 runners.

Participants are encouraged to sign up early. Registration stars at $75 and will increase as the race approaches.

If organizers are unable to hold this year's event in-person due to coronavirus or registrants choose not to run, they can defer to next year or transfer to the virtual event for free.

"We want Nebraska runners to know that safety of everyone is our top priority," race co-director Jason Bakewell said. "We anticipate being able to hold the in-person race and we are preparing multiple plans to keep runners and volunteers as safe as possible while also allowing for free deferment to next year or transfer to the virtual race."

More information can be found at goodlifehalfsy.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0