Prather, Belmonte near the top of US Open standings following second day

  • Updated
US Open at Sun Valley Lanes, 2.19

Kristopher Prather in action during qualifying on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, during the US Open at Sun Valley Lanes.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Two of the top bowlers in the Professional Bowlers Association sit atop the U.S. Open standings during the second day of qualifying at Sun Valley Lanes.

Former U.S. Open champion Kristopher Prather, who started the day in second place, has bowled a 235.75 average of 16 games for a pinfall total of 3,772.

Jason Belmonte, who has won 11 majors, bumped up his average to 231.06 for a pinfall total of 3,697.

Zacharay Wilkins (230.94), Jesper Svennson (227.06) and Dick Allen (225.94) round out the top five.

Wednesday's Squad A round, which includes first-round leader AJ Johnson, was not complete at press time. Johnson bowled a 235.63 average during the first round.

The final round of qualifying is set for Thursday. The 108-player field will be cut to 36 before Friday's round.

