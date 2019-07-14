USAC National Midget Series points leaders Tyler Courtney continued his impressive season by winning the 40-lap main event at the Midwest Midget Championship on Saturday at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury.
Courtney took advantage of a miscue by Kevin Thomas on a lap-five restart to take control. He led the final 36 laps to earn his sixth victory of the season.
Thomas made a late challenge, closing in after a late caution flag, but Courtney held on.
"I saw someone there racing with me for the win," said Courtney, the defending series champion. "I hadn't been on the bottom of the track since early in the race, so I knew I had to keep hitting my marks up top."
Courtney, an Indianapolis native, started from the pole position.
"We brought our game tonight," he said. "We have to capitalize on nights like this when we start up front."
Thomas finished second, Logan Seavery was third and Jerry Coons was fourth.
Courtney's victory capped the two-night event in Fairbury. Jason McDougal won Friday's 30-lap feature atop the 1/5-mile clay oval. Courtney finished second.