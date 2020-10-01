Pinnacle Bank Arena set to host PBR Unleash the Beast event in front of spectators

Pinnacle Bank Arena will go to the cowboys and bulls Saturday and Sunday.
The Lincoln arena will host the Professional Bull Riders Wrangler Invitational at 6:45 p.m. Saturday and 12:45 p.m. Sunday.
The event will feature the top 35 bull riders in the world, and some of the best bulls. World champions Jess Lockwood (2018 and 2019), J.B. Mauney (2013 and 2015) and Silvano Alves (2011, 2012 and 2014) are expected to compete.
Mauney is one event victory away from taking sole possession of the PBR's all-time wins record on the Unleash the Beast tour. He currently sits at 32.
All 35 bull riders will compete in Round 1 on Saturday and Round 2 on Sunday. The scores will be totaled and the top 15 will advance to the championship round, which is Sunday.
The two-day event will take place in front of spectators. Pinnacle Bank Arena will use pod seating concepts to space out ticketholders and minimize crossover. Local health standards will allow for 50% capacity.
Masks will be mandatory.
The PBR Unleash the Beast tour was not originally scheduled to stop in Lincoln. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and various state restrictions across the country led the PBR to re-align the slate. The Lincoln date replaces the previously planned event in Tampa, Florida.
This will mark the first-ever PBR Unleash the Beast event in Lincoln. Historically, Nebraska has hosted four premier series events, and all took place in Omaha (2006-09).
The stop in Lincoln comes nearly a month before the PBR World Finals.
Advanced tickets range between $18-108 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, the Pinnacle Bank Arena box office, or by calling 1-800-732-1727. Day-of tickets range from $23-113.
