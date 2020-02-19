PBA in Lincoln: Australian Jason Belmonte takes unusual two-handed approach to bowling

Jason Belmonte has been unorthodox in the sport of bowling his entire life, and continues to change the game one pin at a time.
The Australian 36-year old PBA bowler rolled his first ball at the age of 18 months two-handed and has not looked back his entire career.
“It was just how I started, mate,” Belmonte said. “Mom and dad built a bowling center when I was just a little boy. I was only a couple of weeks old when they built the place. For as long as I could walk, I wanted to do bowling on my own, and the only way I could as a little fellow was to bowl with two hands. As it turns out, I got to be pretty good at it and never stopped.”
Belmonte became one of the first two-handed bowlers in the PBA and up-and-coming stars are starting to follow suit.
“I think when you are a child you are a little naive to what things look like until an adult tells you,” Belmonte said. “It wasn't until I was probably 8, 9, 10 that adults started to tell me, 'Hey you should stop bowling like that, and start bowling like everyone else.'
“But I'm a really stubborn person by nature and my wife hates it. I'm really glad I was stubborn, stuck to my guns and did what I love and the way I was enjoying it.”
But it was Belmonte's lack of listening to others that has helped shaped a new generation of bowlers on the national level.
Canadian two-handed bowler Zach Wilkins began the U.S. Open on Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln with the first 300 of the day after bowling games of 277, 279 and 213 before finding perfection. Belmonte has 23 300 games under his belt.
“It's a really odd feeling, because for a long time I was the only one I saw that bowled that way,” Belmonte said. “When you look around the field and see a lot of the next generation of bowlers coming through emulating your style, it's a bit surreal, to be honest. It's nice to know there is more of us. We are multiplying and don't feel so alone anymore. I'm just very thrilled to be able to inspire a generation of bowlers to do it the way that they love it.”
Belmonte is also competing at the U.S. Open this week in Lincoln. It's an event that stopped him from taking home the bowling version of the Triple Crown. Belmonte, who has yet to win the U.S. Open after taking home every other major title, finished fourth in the tournament in 2019 in Mooresville, North Carolina. Belmonte took home the PBA Player of the Year award for the fifth time since joining the tour in 2008.
“I want to leave here with the U.S. Open,” Belmonte said. “I want to be a U.S. Open champion here in Lincoln, Nebraska. In order to do that, I have a long way to go. We still aren't even a quarter of a way through the tournament. … the goal is to leave with the cup.”