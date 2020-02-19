PBA in Lincoln: Australian Jason Belmonte takes unusual two-handed approach to bowling

Canadian two-handed bowler Zach Wilkins began the U.S. Open on Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln with the first 300 of the day after bowling games of 277, 279 and 213 before finding perfection. Belmonte has 23 300 games under his belt.

“It's a really odd feeling, because for a long time I was the only one I saw that bowled that way,” Belmonte said. “When you look around the field and see a lot of the next generation of bowlers coming through emulating your style, it's a bit surreal, to be honest. It's nice to know there is more of us. We are multiplying and don't feel so alone anymore. I'm just very thrilled to be able to inspire a generation of bowlers to do it the way that they love it.”

Belmonte is also competing at the U.S. Open this week in Lincoln. It's an event that stopped him from taking home the bowling version of the Triple Crown. Belmonte, who has yet to win the U.S. Open after taking home every other major title, finished fourth in the tournament in 2019 in Mooresville, North Carolina. Belmonte took home the PBA Player of the Year award for the fifth time since joining the tour in 2008.

“I want to leave here with the U.S. Open,” Belmonte said. “I want to be a U.S. Open champion here in Lincoln, Nebraska. In order to do that, I have a long way to go. We still aren't even a quarter of a way through the tournament. … the goal is to leave with the cup.”

