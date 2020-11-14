Omaha's Terence Crawford wins on fourth-round TKO

The British challenger was held upright by the ropes but when the fight resumed, he was unable to defend himself as Crawford landed a flurry of punches before Weeks stopped the bout.

Fight statistics showed Crawford landing 36 of 111 punches to 26 of 109 for Brook. It was the eighth straight title knockout for Crawford.

Crawford said after the fight that he wanted to fight Manny Pacquiao next, a fight that was in negotiation before Crawford turned to Brook instead.

"I’m looking to secure a Pacquiao fight," the Nebraska fighter said.

Promoter Bob Arum said he has had negotiations to match Crawford with Pacquiao, with a possible fight sometime in the spring in the Mideast.

The fight followed a bizarre ending in a 115-pound title rematch that left Joshua Franco still holding the belt he won in his first fight with Andrew Moloney in June.

Franco’s eye swelled up from what was ruled an accidental head butt in the first round of the scheduled 12-round bout. After the ringside physician ruled Franco couldn’t go on at the end of second round because his eye was shut, the fight was called a no contest.