Crawford Khan Boxing

Terence Crawford (right) reacts after knocking down England's Amir Khan during the first round of a WBO world welterweight championship boxing match April 20 in New York. Crawford returns to action Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas on December 14. 

 Associated Press File Photo

Terence "Bud" Crawford will defend his WBO welterweight world title against challenger Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Madison Square Garden.

The event will be a part of a ESPN special that will also feature the Heisman Trophy presentation. 

Crawford, an Omaha native, is 35-0, with 26 TKOs. He's captured world titles in three weight classes. Kavaliauskas would be the fourth undefeated opponent Crawford has faced in his last five bouts, as Kavaliauskas is 21-0-1.

Crawford's last bout was a victory against Amir Khan on April 20 at Madison Square Garden. 

