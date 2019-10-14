Terence "Bud" Crawford will defend his WBO welterweight world title against challenger Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Madison Square Garden.
The event will be a part of a ESPN special that will also feature the Heisman Trophy presentation.
Crawford, an Omaha native, is 35-0, with 26 TKOs. He's captured world titles in three weight classes. Kavaliauskas would be the fourth undefeated opponent Crawford has faced in his last five bouts, as Kavaliauskas is 21-0-1.
Crawford's last bout was a victory against Amir Khan on April 20 at Madison Square Garden.