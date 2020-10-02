Omaha native, Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson dies after bout with cancer

Bob Gibson, the Omaha native who went on to be a major-league Hall of Famer with the St. Louis Cardinals, died Friday in Omaha after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 84.

Gibson was one of the best pitchers in the sport's history, an eight-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion. He spent all 16 seasons of his professional career with the Cardinals, and is considered one of the best players in the organization's history.

Gibson, born Nov. 9, 1935, starred in baseball, basketball and track at Omaha Tech High School, and later went on to play baseball and basketball at Creighton.

His death came on the 52nd anniversary of perhaps his greatest game, a record 17-strikeout performance in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series.

Gibson's early years were filled with medical troubles, including rickets, pneumonia, asthma, hay fever and a heart problem.

Despite all the illnesses, Gibson became an all-round athlete, starring in high school and at Creighton before becoming a Harlem Globetrotter for one year. After going a combined 6-11 for his first two seasons with the Cardinals, he put together 14 straight seasons of double-figure wins.