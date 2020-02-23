Midland graduate a fan favorite on final day of PBA US Open at Sun Valley Lanes

Perry Crowell may have not won the PBA U.S. Open on Sunday at Sun Valley Lanes, but he won the heart of the soldout crowd.
Crowell, who was the NAIA bowler of the year in 2014 while attending Midland, played to the home crowd with an opening-round 241-203 stepladder victory over fourth-seeded Chris Via in a building he has bowled quite often.
"I think that honestly made things easier for me, especially (Saturday) when I was making my run," Crowell said. "I thought the crowd was just getting behind me more and more and more.
You have free articles remaining.
"I bowl here quite a bit. I bowled collegiate nationals here. ... I was very comfortable being in this city and this state. Ultimately I think that was the biggest key — being so familiar with everything and comfortable being around here."
The Hoquiam, Washington, native, who does not have his PBA card, has had a lifelong dream to bowl on a televised event. He had a historic route to get there and watched history in the making.
Crowell watched his name remain in the field after qualifying following a one-ball rolloff against PBA legend Walter Ray Williams on Friday to make the cut. After falling in Sunday's quarterfinals, Crowell sat back and watched Jason Belmonte capture history by becoming the second-ever PBA bowler to win all five major titles.
"It's something as a little kid I've always envisioned, myself bowling on TV," Crowell said. "To have the opportunity to bowl on TV and live that goal, no matter how I bowled today, I was going to feel fantastic.
Crowell, who was the No. 5 seed, finished fourth at the U.S. Open after falling to No. 3 seed Dick Allen, 205-181.