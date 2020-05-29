You are the owner of this article.
Local health officials say Lincoln won't host 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo
2019 National High School Finals Rodeo

Tennessee's Caroline Crawford and her horse send dirt flying as they round a barrel during the 2019 National High School Finals Rodeo in Wyoming.

 Miles Englehart, Rock Springs Rocket-Miner

Lincoln will not be hosting the National High School Finals Rodeo in July as originally planned.

The Lancaster County Agricultural Society, in a news release, said it was informed by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Thursday that the event scheduled for the Lancaster Event Center would not be permitted due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This decision is based in part on the risk of spread of COVID-19 that would be posed to the citizens of Lincoln and Lancaster County that would result by bringing thousands of people from dozens of States and potentially several countries together," Rick Tast, an assistant city attorney, said in an email to Amy Dickerson, director of the Lancaster Event Center.

"In addition, the large number of people expected to attend, the close proximity those individuals would be in, and the length of time individuals would be at the event are some of the factors causing serious concern to the (health department)."

Pat Lopez, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department director, said that the event had the potential to "overwhelm" local health resources.

The rodeo was scheduled to take place July 19-25 at the Lancaster Event Center. More than 1,500 competitors from 43 states, five Canadian provinces, Mexico and Australia were expected.

Lancaster Event Center reviewing latest state health measures ahead of planned rodeo finals

The National High School Rodeo Association said it plans to find an alternative site.

"We are disappointed that we will not be able to host the 2020 National High School Rodeo in Nebraska; however, we also respect the decisions made by the state regarding the event," said NHSRA executive director James Higginbottom. "The youth are our future, and they deserve the opportunity to showcase their skills in the arena."

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts last week added rodeos to the list of sports permitted under directed health measures set to kick in on Monday, and as a result, Event Center officials moved forward with planning for this year's event.

The directed health measure, however, required groups hosting large events to work with their local health departments in planning for the event.

Lancaster Event Center opens expanded campground

“We’ve enjoyed working hard with the National High School Rodeo Association on the preparations for the NHSFR’s first year of four planned in Lincoln over the next eight years and are heartbroken we won’t be able to welcome the over 1,500 high school rodeo contestants from 43 states, 5 Canadian provinces, Mexico and Australia,” Dickerson said.

Lincoln was awarded the top high school rodeo event for 2020, 2021, 2026 and 2027.

The Lancaster County Ag Society said in statement that it looks forward to working with the NHSRA for the 2021 event.

Midway to stay dark this year as Lancaster County Super Fair focuses on youth exhibitors

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

