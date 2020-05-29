Local health officials say Lincoln won't host 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo

The National High School Rodeo Association said it plans to find an alternative site.

"We are disappointed that we will not be able to host the 2020 National High School Rodeo in Nebraska; however, we also respect the decisions made by the state regarding the event," said NHSRA executive director James Higginbottom. "The youth are our future, and they deserve the opportunity to showcase their skills in the arena."

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts last week added rodeos to the list of sports permitted under directed health measures set to kick in on Monday, and as a result, Event Center officials moved forward with planning for this year's event.

The directed health measure, however, required groups hosting large events to work with their local health departments in planning for the event.

“We’ve enjoyed working hard with the National High School Rodeo Association on the preparations for the NHSFR’s first year of four planned in Lincoln over the next eight years and are heartbroken we won’t be able to welcome the over 1,500 high school rodeo contestants from 43 states, 5 Canadian provinces, Mexico and Australia,” Dickerson said.

Lincoln was awarded the top high school rodeo event for 2020, 2021, 2026 and 2027.