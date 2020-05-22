Lincoln Race Course receives approval to cancel three-day June event
Lincoln Race Course receives approval to cancel three-day June event

  • Updated
Lincoln Race Course, 11.9

Mike Luark guides Mine for a Song (right) to victory on Nov. 9, 2019, at Lincoln Race Course.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Lincoln Race Course received approval to cancel a live racing event in June due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Nebraska Racing Commission voted unanimously to wipe a three-day event in June from the Lincoln Race Course's schedule.

The prevailing opinion from course officials suggested racing wouldn't be possible with the current coronavirus guidelines in place. 

Lincoln Race Course is still generating revenue from its simulcast offerings, which allow betters to wager on races occurring at other tracks from the course's facility.

Tracks in Hastings and Columbus received similar approval to cancel races. 

As a result, Grand Island's Fonner Park could be the lone racetrack in the state to host a live race. The track has been operating under a no-spectator policy since March 23. 

