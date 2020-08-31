Lincoln native Sock upsets Uruguay's Cuevas in five sets in first round of US Open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jack Sock held on in a fifth-set tiebreaker to upset No. 61 Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay in the first round of the U.S. Open in New York on Monday.

After dropping the first set 3-6, the Lincoln native took the next two 6-4, 6-2 before dropping the fourth 4-6. A close fifth set ended in a tiebreaker, which Sock won easily 7-2.

Sock, who stands at No. 389 in the world in singles, hit 51 winners to Cuevas' 43, but had 17 more unforced errors than Cuevas (49-32) and had twice as many double faults (10-5).

The win perhaps signals a return to form for the former No. 8 singles player. Earlier in the year, Sock reached the finals of the Indian Wells Challenger in California, the warmup tournament to the Masters Series event there in which he had a wild card into the main draw, before it was canceled in March.

Sock also missed six months in 2019 after suffering a torn ligament in his right thumb while training at the Australian Open. He was also dealing with a disc issue in his back late last year.

Next up for Sock will be France's Adrian Mannarino in the grand slam's second round Wednesday.

