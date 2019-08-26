Jack Sock took an early exit in U.S. Open men's single play on Monday.
The Lincoln native fell in straight sets to Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 in the tournament's first round in Flushing Meadows, New York.
Cuevas and Sock kept it tight the whole match. In the third set, Sock broke the Uruguayan to take a 5-3 advantage, but Cuevas broke back as Sock served for the set.
Cuevas won the last four points of the set's tiebreaker to secure the win.
Sock, who missed six months earlier this year because of a thumb injury, fell to 0-4 in singles competition in 2019.
Cuevas finished with 13 aces and 26 winners, while Sock had 10 and 39, respectively.
Monday's loss isn't the end of the road at the year's last tennis major for Sock. He and partner Jackson Withrow, the former Omaha Burke state champion, will face off against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Slovakia's Filip Polasek in first-round doubles play on Wednesday.