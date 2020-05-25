Lincoln native Budler on path to international soccer success

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mitchell Budler’s time during the pandemic doesn't look much different from the way he has spent countless hours since age 3.

He’s standing in front of a goal, defending its nylon from a black-and-white-spotted ball.

Budler, 16, soon hopes to be blocking shots from the feet of rising international stars. But for now, the ball-firing contraption at his family’s acreage just outside of Lincoln will have to do.

"I have a little soccer field here and a bunch of equipment, and my brother is really helpful in training," Budler said. "I usually go outside and train with my brother or do a strength session in the basement."

Budler is on the path to crack the roster of a U.S. youth national team, attending meetings and camps that could lead to a spot on the U.S. men’s U-18 team. Budler is included in an estimated group of 50 athletes vying for a spot to wear the American flag on its uniform, traveling to competitions around the globe — and gaining plenty of exposure from high-level coaches while doing it.

He's using the layoff to his advantage, too, rehabbing a back and shoulder injury while sharpening his fitness. Not to mention training with a state-of-the-art machine that can fire soccer balls up to 80 mph.