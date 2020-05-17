Lincoln bowling leaders propose reopening alleys under half-capacity regulations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The U.S. Open feels like a lifetime ago.

Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln hosted one of four majors on the PBA Tour in February, marking the first PBA event in Nebraska since 1971.

The bowling center was packed. The spectator section, which held 260 people, was sold out. There were television crews. Media. Bowlers and their entourages. And now?

"We have more time than we know what to do with," Sun Valley owner John Losito said.

Like many businesses, bowling centers across the city have been forced to adapt to a new reality as part of the coronavirus pandemic. Since March, people have been reluctant to leave their homes, let alone go bowling.

As other establishments slowly begin to open their doors for guests, Losito and 48 Bowl general manager Jason Korn think it could be time for their businesses to do the same.

After all, bowling alleys naturally fit within health directive measures. For example, lanes are more than 6 feet apart, and measures, such as only operating on the odd- or even-numbered lanes "lends itself very well to social distancing," Losito says.