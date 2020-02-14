Lincoln and Sun Valley Lanes set to become the bowling capital of the world with PBA in town

John Losito probably knew the answer, but he was going to ask anyway.
When the owner of Sun Valley Lanes got a call from the Professional Bowlers Association, which wanted to slot a big event at his bowling facility in 2020, Losito went to his management team.
He told the group Lincoln had a chance to host the U.S. Open in 2020, one of four majors on the PBA Tour.
"Before I could finish the sentence, everybody was like, 'Yes! Yes!'" Losito said. "I told them, 'Yeah, let's do this.'"
For one week, Lincoln will be the bowling capital of the world. The U.S. Open will start with Sunday's pro-am event. Monday will be a practice day. Then it's nonstop action from Tuesday until the finals on Feb. 23.
"It is literally the best bowlers in the world," Losito said. "You hear about some of this stuff, but you don't think of this type of venue being in Lincoln's backyard, which it is. It's fun and we're looking forward to it."
Sun Valley Lanes has hosted big events before — including Women's Professional Bowling Association tournaments and the 2016 World Youth Championships — but nothing of this magnitude. In fact, this will mark the PBA's first appearance in Nebraska since 1971.
The field is made up of 108 competitors, including Kyle Troup, Norm Duke and Jason Belmonte, who won two majors last year.
So how did Sun Valley Lanes land a PBA event, let alone a major?
"It's a neat story because they came to us," Losito said.
You have free articles remaining.
The PBA typically runs tournaments at 40-lane bowling centers. However, those facilities are becoming more uncommon. The PBA started to open up to the idea of holding tournaments in smaller facilities, and the organization had its eyes on Lincoln's 32-lane center.
The contract was signed and Lincoln was set to host the tournament in October 2020. However, Fox bought the TV rights to the PBA and wanted to move the U.S. Open to this weekend, tucking it ahead of the Daytona 500.
The challenge: Sun Valley Lanes was set to be in the middle of a major renovation project, expanding to add a bigger arcade, laser tag, mini golf and sand volleyball courts. But construction will not be in the way.
Losito said hosting past tournaments like the WPBA has helped with preparations for next week's tournament. But the PBA is a different animal.
A group of workers came out in September working 10 to 12 hours a day to get the facility in shape for the U.S. Open, tweaking the flatness of the lanes.
Take the U.S. Open golf tournament, for example, Losito says. The length of the rough, the width of the fairways, the placement of the sand traps and the greens are molded to make the golf tournament extremely difficult.
The U.S. Open bowling tournament is the same.
"The theory is that by making the lanes as flat as possible and then using the U.S. Open lane patterns, which also tend to be very, very flat, then you truly get the results of the winner based on their skills as opposed to the lane possibly affecting the outcome," Losito said.
Another different element for Sun Valley Lanes is TV. The Feb. 23 final will be broadcast live on Fox Sports, which means an extra satellite truck and more cables. After the Feb. 22 session, a 40-person crew will come in and set up a stage and lights for the two-lane final.
There's a lot to juggle, but Sun Valley Lanes and Lincoln are ready to take center stage.
Past bowling events in Lincoln have drawn positive reviews. Bowlers glow about the experience, and what Lincoln has to offer for food and entertainment.
"You hear those things and you feel really good and you become very proud of your city," Losito said. "I definitely think the experience of some of the past events and the people visiting our town has created a bit of that buzz."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.