Lincoln and Sun Valley Lanes set to become the bowling capital of the world with PBA in town

John Losito probably knew the answer, but he was going to ask anyway.

When the owner of Sun Valley Lanes got a call from the Professional Bowlers Association, which wanted to slot a big event at his bowling facility in 2020, Losito went to his management team.

He told the group Lincoln had a chance to host the U.S. Open in 2020, one of four majors on the PBA Tour.

"Before I could finish the sentence, everybody was like, 'Yes! Yes!'" Losito said. "I told them, 'Yeah, let's do this.'"

For one week, Lincoln will be the bowling capital of the world. The U.S. Open will start with Sunday's pro-am event. Monday will be a practice day. Then it's nonstop action from Tuesday until the finals on Feb. 23.

"It is literally the best bowlers in the world," Losito said. "You hear about some of this stuff, but you don't think of this type of venue being in Lincoln's backyard, which it is. It's fun and we're looking forward to it."

Sun Valley Lanes has hosted big events before — including Women's Professional Bowling Association tournaments and the 2016 World Youth Championships — but nothing of this magnitude. In fact, this will mark the PBA's first appearance in Nebraska since 1971.