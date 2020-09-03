Jack Sock advances in doubles at US Open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln native Jack Sock, eliminated in singles on Wednesday, won his doubles match at the U.S. Open on Thursday in New York, teaming with fellow American Jackson Withrow for a three-set victory.

All three sets went to the tiebreaker, with Sock and Withrow advancing 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) against England's Dominic Inglot and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan.

Sock and Withrow combined for 14 ace serves in the 2-hour, 26-minute match.

Sock and Withrow will play Mate Pavic of Croatia and Bruno Soares of Brazil in the second round.

In other early Thursday action, Tsvetana Pironkova smacked an ace on match point to punctuate a 7-5, 6-3 upset win over No. 10-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza. Pironkova is playing her first tournament after a three-year break to give birth to her son, Alexander.

Reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin advanced to the third round by beating unseeded Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3. Amanda Anisimova won a matchup of American teenagers, rallying past wild card Katrina Scott 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

