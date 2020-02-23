'It's an incredible feeling': Belmonte captures elusive US Open to complete bowling Super Slam

And as the 3-6-9-10 pins fell with the U.S. Open on the line, Belmonte let out a gigantic roar in front of a sold out Sun Valley crowd.

"My first thought was I just won the U.S. Open, and pretty much every air in my lungs wanted to come out," Belmonte said. "It's an incredible feeling.

"I did everything I could to stay as calm as possible and just let my ball do all the work and all the talking. If I didn't knock them over on the first go I made sure I knocked them over on the second go."

The U.S. Open was the only major title that eluded Belmonte since joining the PBA circuit in 2008. Another U.S. Open title would mean the completion of another Super Slam cycle, as well. The Orange, New South Wales, native now has 12 PBA career major titles including three Masters championships (2013, ’15, ’17).

"To do that I think I need to win the U.S. Open again," Belmonte said. "I think if I win again I complete the cycle.

"That's crazy to to even think about. That's my goal. To win the Super Slam twice by winning the next U.S. Open. That will be a pretty cool thing to say."