Illinois native AJ Johnson has top qualifying round after first day of US Open
BOWLING

U.S. Open bowling

U.S. Open bowlers practice at Sun Valley Lanes on Monday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Illinois native AJ Johnson bowled the best average during the first day of the U.S. Open at Sun Valley Lanes.

Johnson, of Oswego, Illinois, averaged a 235.63 over eight games. Anthony Simonsen (Little Elm, Texas) was second at 234.38 and defending tournament champion Francois Lavoie, of Canada, was third at 232.75.

Simonsen's day included a 300 in his fourth game — the first perfect game of the tournament — which he followed up with a 279 as he totaled 1,875.

Jake Rollins (229.25) and Patrick Girard (228.13) rounded out the top-five averages on Day 1.

Qualifying rounds will continue Wednesday and Thursday at Sun Valley Lanes. Each player in the 108-player field will bowl 24 games over three days on three different oil patterns.

The top 36 will bowl another eight games Friday on a fourth lane condition to determine the 24-play round-robin tournament, which will be played out over Friday and Saturday.

The finals are set for noon Sunday and will be televised by Fox.

 

