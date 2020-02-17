Hastings College senior puts homework on pause, but for good reason: He's bowling in the US Open

A family friend sponsored Earnest for the $500 entry-fee pre-tournament qualifier at Sun Valley Lanes, a center that Earnest knows well through high school and college tournaments.

Earnest started to bowl competitively when he was a sophomore in high school. He soon had a desire to bowl at the collegiate level. His Hastings team is ranked No. 3 in the NAIA.

Earnest watched the PBA bowlers on TV on Sundays, and looked for ways to emulate their games.

He looks up to three-time PBA winner Kristopher Prather.

There is Kyle Sherman. "Everything he does for the sport is what I want to do in the next couple of years."

Then there is Belmonte. "The best in the world," Earnest says.

Though he'll be among bowling's top stars, Earnest said he plans to keep it low-key around the lanes this week.

"There won't be a lot of conversation going on amongst me and the pros simply because I'm trying to stay in my own head, stay in my own game plan, and they're trying to do the same," Earnest said.