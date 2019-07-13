American soccer fans were presented with a view of the unique state Capitol building, historic Haymarket and the familiar Lincoln skyline during the 2019 Women’s World Cup thanks to the national notoriety a group of local soccer fans has built from the ground up.
The name American Outlaws, a Lincoln-based supporters group that now has chapters across the nation, is familiar to most of the nearly 300,000 people in the Lincoln area, but several Lincolnites were still surprised to see their hometown represented on the national stage during a memorable World Cup for the United States.
AO, as the group is commonly referred to, teamed up with Continental Tires to tell the story of the country’s largest soccer supporter organization and its humble beginnings in a three-minute commercial aired nationally during not only the World Cup but the men’s CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament as well.
“We wanted to tell our story in a really authentic way, and I think we were allowed to do that,” said Korey Donahoo, AO founding member and current organization president.
“Continental has been a great sponsor for soccer in the United States, and they approached us with an idea of showing what we do in the most respectful way, and they did an amazing job.”
The commercial was far from the organization’s first national notoriety, but it did provide an honest look at the day-to-day operations of a group that’s grown to more than 30,000 members in its 12-year operation.
“We haven’t really been interested in stuff like the commercial in the past, but we were interested in telling our story,” said fellow AO co-founder Justin Brunken at the organization’s home chapter, Captain Jack's Bar in Lincoln.
“They gave us a great platform and wanted real stories about soccer in this country. If they sell tires, then whatever. We were just excited to represent Lincoln, a place we’re really proud to be from. Honestly, the city helped start this. The community was so supportive in the early days, and if we didn’t have that support who knows if we’d be where we are now.”
Where they are now is one of the most recognizable U.S. soccer brands, not just nationally but around the globe as well. The group, led by Brunken, Donahoo and hundreds of volunteers, has put together trips for every World Cup dating back to the men's event in South Africa in 2010, and their commitment to the growth and support of soccer in this country has made them the go-to organization for those traveling to see the men’s and women’s national teams.
This summer wasn’t any different as Brunken led one of the biggest groups of traveling supporters AO has seen to France, where the United States’ took home the World Cup.
“It was incredible over in France and so much more than I could’ve ever imagined,” Brunken said. “The fact that we have five to six thousand people in the streets marching in Paris, shutting down streets and having to go to the Paris head of police to plan the route was unbelievable.”
The overwhelming support in France was certainly a watershed moment for the group, which began mailing out membership packages from their basements while wondering if anyone would even be interested in coming together to support the national teams in 2007.
“I couldn’t ever imagine the scene in the streets of Paris,” Brunken added. “Honestly, I got a little teary-eyed while surrounded by thousands of fans in a foreign country marching down the street. In the early days we used to celebrate 50 memberships and going to the post office to send out packages, so to see where it’s at now is surreal sometimes.”
With Brunken holding down group responsibilities overseas this summer, it was up to Donahoo to make sure things were going smoothly at home. The 2019 summer presented a unique dilemma for not only AO but soccer fans in general as the United States hosted the Gold Cup, a tournament for national teams based in North and Central America as well as the Caribbean.
The United States men’s team didn’t fair quite as well as the women, but they still made it to the Gold Cup championship against Mexico, which took place on the same day as the women’s final in France.
“There was a stretch of eight or nine days where we had an event every day,” Donahoo said. “Whether it was a party the night before a men’s match or a viewing party for the women, it was every day. We have a pretty small core crew, but we made do. If this month would’ve taken place eight years ago, it would’ve been a mess, but we’ve grown a lot since the start.”
The group admits that there have been hurdles along the way, and this summer’s schedule was just another to get past, but that’s just part of the price that goes along with being an Outlaw.
The next event they’re looking forward to is the 2022 Men’s World Cup, which has drawn a lot of criticism due to the host country that was awarded the games. Qatar, a small country near Saudi Arabia, will host the tournament despite public outrage and protest.
The World Cup will be moved to the winter due to the extreme heat during the summer in Qatar, so fans will be forced to choose between holidays with their families and friends or supporting the U.S. men’s team.
When it comes to the American Outlaws, however, there’s no debate where they’ll be.
“It’s ridiculous that they’re playing the World Cup in Qatar, but our stance has always been that we’re here to support our team wherever they are,” Brunken said. “We will be there if our team is there. We’re not there to support FIFA or its decisions, but if that’s where the team is, that’s where we’ll be.”
Donahoo agreed with Brunken’s sentiment and is already looking forward to 2026, when the United States along with Canada and Mexico will host the tournament.
“We’re excited to support the team in 2022, but one of our biggest goals right now is to make sure we have something special planned for 2026,” he said. “We obviously have a lot more we want to accomplish before then, but I feel strongly about the future.”
Now, with one of the busiest months out of the way for the American Outlaws and the commercial behind them, Brunken and Donahoo can return to their normal lives where they work normal day jobs and spend time with their families. Still, the AO growth doesn't ever seem to stop, so their work is never done. In many ways, they’re fine with it as long as soccer continues to grow in the United States.
“It’s just been great to have meaningful soccer again,” Brunken said. “It was a lot of work, but the experience was worth it.”