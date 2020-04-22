Grand Island's Fonner Park approved to run 12 days in May

Horse racing at Fonner Park in Grand Island will be extended into May.
The Nebraska State Racing Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously in favor of a 12-day extension that will begin May 4 and run through May 31.
Fonner Park's season was originally scheduled to conclude on April 29. But despite public health restrictions amid COVID-19 — most notably, no spectators in the grandstand — the track has seen a jolt in nationwide wagers after adjusting its original schedule in late March.
Because Fonner Park is one of only five tracks around the country holding races, the track's wagering figures through simulcasting have received a big boost.
Since March 23, the all-sources mutuel handle on Fonner Park has risen to a daily average of $2,836,904. Fonner only receives a fraction of those simulcast revenues.
Fonner Park will continue to run on a Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday schedule. The track also will continue to run races without spectators.
"I think Fonner has done an outstanding job," said commissioner Jeffrey Galyen, who also commended the track's handling of the horses and owners. "I do believe these horses are receiving the best care because they're running and because they have that opportunity to run, and for those trainers and owners to continue to generate an income."
The additional 12 races bumps Fonner Park's season total to 43.
The Nebraska State Racing Commission also approved Horseman's Park request for a waiver that would allow the Omaha track to maintain race day simulcasting in 2021.
For a track to be eligible to simulcast national races, it must run at least one live race in the prior year. Horseman's Park, however, recently canceled its May 8-24 season because of the coronavirus and the attached public restrictions.
Lincoln Race Course also was in line for a waiver request during Wednesday's meeting, however, the commission decided to hold off on a decision until it becomes more clear if Lincoln can run its scheduled event.
Lincoln Race Course is slated to run live races June 26-28.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.