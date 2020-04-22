Grand Island's Fonner Park approved to run 12 days in May

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Horse racing at Fonner Park in Grand Island will be extended into May.

The Nebraska State Racing Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously in favor of a 12-day extension that will begin May 4 and run through May 31.

Fonner Park's season was originally scheduled to conclude on April 29. But despite public health restrictions amid COVID-19 — most notably, no spectators in the grandstand — the track has seen a jolt in nationwide wagers after adjusting its original schedule in late March.

Because Fonner Park is one of only five tracks around the country holding races, the track's wagering figures through simulcasting have received a big boost.

Since March 23, the all-sources mutuel handle on Fonner Park has risen to a daily average of $2,836,904. Fonner only receives a fraction of those simulcast revenues.

Fonner Park will continue to run on a Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday schedule. The track also will continue to run races without spectators.