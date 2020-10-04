Former PBR world champ Davis wins Wrangler Invitational at PBA

Cooper Davis finished a dominating weekend with a 92.25-point ride in the third round to win the Professional Bull Riders Wrangler Invitational on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Leading the competition after both the first and second rounds at the two-day Unleash the Beast tour event, Davis closed it out with his highest-scored ride of the season and fifth-best of his career. The 2016 PBR world champion from Jasper, Texas, who broke his neck earlier this year, also improved from No. 9 to eighth in the world rankings.

World No. 1 David Leme, of Brazil, finished sixth, snapping a streak of three straight event wins. Daylon Swearingen, of Piffard, New York, finished second, and Boudreaux Campbell, of Crockett, Texas, finished third.

The event was the first PBR competition at the arena, moving to Lincoln after pandemic restrictions across the country forced changes to the schedule and locations. It replaced the event previously planned for Tampa, Florida.

It was the second ticketed event at the arena since the pandemic began. Pinnacle Bank Arena hosted a Dynasty Combat Sports fight card in late August.

