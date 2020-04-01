Fonner Park to continue racing without spectators

Fonner Park in Grand Island will continue its horse racing season without spectators through April.

The track suspended its normal season on March 16 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It began a two-week trial of races Mondays-Wednesdays without spectators on March 23, allowing into the facility only those with state horse racing licenses who were directly involved with a horse participating on race day.

The Grand Island Independent reported on its website Wednesday that the racing will continue on that schedule through April 29.

"It exceeded our expectations because we did not expect as many other tracks to cancel racing," Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak told The Independent. "So the limelight that we believed we were moving into just got a lot brighter than we expected."

Those interested in placing a wager in Lincoln can do so in a variety of ways, including five self-serve machines and two kiosks at Lincoln Race Course southwest of the intersection of U.S. 77 and West Denton Road.