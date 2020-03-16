Fonner Park suspends live racing amid coronavirus concerns

Fonner Park in Grand Island will suspend its thoroughbred racing season until further notice amid concerns about the novel coronavirus, the track announced in a news release Monday.

The move comes in response to Gov. Pete Ricketts' request to limit sporting events to fewer than 250 people and Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele's request to close the park. Ricketts has since tightened the restrictions to 10 people.

“Our purpose, business and hundreds of employees and horsemen will be drastically burdened, as will the crucial local taxes linked to all the events on the Fonner Park campus,” said Chris Kotulak, Fonner Park and Heartland Events Center CEO in a news release. “Nevertheless, I understand and respect Mayor Steele’s decision.”

