Fonner Park seeks extension through May

As one of five thoroughbred tracks in the country still racing, Fonner Park has seen a jolt in wagers since adjusting its schedule in late March.

If the Grand Island race track has its way, it will continue gaining steam (and financial support) through the end of next month.

Fonner Park will seek an extension in the racing schedule, which was slated to end April 29. The proposed schedule would begin May 4 and run through May 31.

"The ability to continue racing with minimal national and global wagering opportunities has cast a brilliant light on Fonner Park," Chris Kotulak, the track's CEO, said in a release.

Since March 23, the all-sources mutuel handle on Fonner Park has risen to a daily average of $2,836,904, according to the release.

The Nebraska State Racing Commission will hold a meeting Wednesday, where a decision is expected to be reached on the extension request.

